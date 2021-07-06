IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A 'Friends' 4th! Courteney Cox celebrates with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

After all these years, they're still there for each other.

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Is there anything better than celebrating the Fourth of July with “Friends?”

On Sunday, Courteney Cox posted a photo of herself with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow celebrating the nation’s birthday.

“Happy 4th! Xoxo,” she captioned the selfie, as well as another photo of herself with friend Laura Dern, who also shared the photo on her Instagram page.

The sight of seeing the former “Friends” stars together sent some of their famous pals into a tizzy.

“Cropped again!” joked David Spade.

“Love you guys,” wrote Natasha Bedingfield, who added “Wow” in another comment.

“Happy 4th!” Michelle Pfeiffer wrote.

“Happy 4th, love,” commented Tan France.

The fact that the ladies of “Friends,” who stay in touch through a text message chain, were socializing during the holiday shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, either.

They have often shared pictures of themselves getting together, whether it’s celebrating birthdays or just hanging out. The women, of course, also took part in the “Friends” reunion, which was released on HBO Max in May.

And the depth of their feelings for each other may have best been summed up by Aniston herself when acknowledging Cox's birthday last month.

“Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human,” she wrote in her Instagram story, while sharing throwback videos of herself and Cox holding hands during events over the years. “Time flies when you’re having fun!”

