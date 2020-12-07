Courteney Cox demonstrates '(gross) truth' behind 'Friends' turkey-head dance

Now, this is commitment to the craft!

Courteney Cox re-created her famous “turkey head” scene from “Friends” on Instagram this Thanksgiving, and she just revealed how she pulled it off in a funny behind-the-scenes video.

“The (gross) truth!” she wrote in the caption.

In the clip, which begins with a “vegan discretion advised” warning, the “Friends” star, 56, wears what looks like saran wrap over her head before placing the massive, sunglasses-wearing turkey over her face. It was a throwback to the classic scene in “Friends” when Monica wins over Chandler by dancing around with a turkey on her head, accessorized with giant shades and a fez.

It's an iconic "Friends" scene. Everett Collection

As it turns out, putting your head inside a raw turkey isn’t the most pleasant experience, and Cox was understandably grossed out by the entire ordeal.

“That bone hurts! It really hurts … it’s so disgusting,” she said in the behind-the-scenes footage as someone else helped her position the turkey. “Hold on, I can’t breathe!”

When someone asked her on Instagram about the dangers of putting plastic over one's face, Cox reassured them that she had taken safety precautions (still, definitely don’t try this at home).

“I poked a hole so I could breathe,” Cox replied in the comments, “but let’s face it….nothing could be more disgusting.”

She finished the video with a quick shot of the turkey roasting in the oven.

Fans loved her commitment to re-creating the iconic “Friends” Thanksgiving scene.

“Hahahaha genius,” Poppy Delevingne wrote in the comments.

“COURT!! This is so damn funny!” chimed in “Queer Eye” star Tan France.

Jamie Oliver also gave his seal of approval, writing “Haha” in the comments with thumbs-up and praise emojis.

Julianne Moore loved the video, too, and the Oscar winner also took a moment to praise Cox’s home decor.

“Ok u r super funny but I just saw your floor and I love it,” Moore wrote, to which Cox replied, “That means more than (anything).”

In her original video on Thanksgiving, Cox joked that she was sick of people sending her GIFs of the beloved turkey scene from season five of “Friends.”

“If I get one more g--damn GIF of that turkey on my head, dancing like a f---ing fool … I’m just going to snap!” she said in mock-rage.

“So, anyway, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go,” she said. “Hope it makes you happy.”

It does ... and thanks to Cox for everything she went through to re-create this classic “Friends” moment!