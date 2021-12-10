Courteney Cox honors late mom 1 year after her death

Courteney Cox marked a somber milestone Thursday when she paid tribute to her mother on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The former “Friends” star posted a photo of her mother on Instagram.

“Missing my sweet moma 12-9-2020,” she captioned a picture of her mother.

"Love you so," friend Laura Dern commented.

"❤️❤️❤️," wrote Leslie Mann.

Cox, who does not have an Instagram post announcing her mother’s death, appears to have had a close bond with her. On Mother’s Day 2020, she posted a picture of the two of them with Cox’s daughter, Coco, wearing bathing suits.

“Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta,” she wrote. “I am so grateful to be my daughter’s mother, and my mother’s daughter.

“This is just one of the many beautiful memories I will always treasure. Whether I’m right next to you in the ocean, or oceans apart, I love you always Moma. Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day!”

Cox, who will be seen in "Scream 5" next month, has also paid tribute to her late father. On Father’s Day this year, she posted a trio of pictures of him over the years.

“Happy Father’s Day. Missing my daddy today,” she wrote.