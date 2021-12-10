IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Courteney Cox honors late mom 1 year after her death

The "Friends" star shared some sweet words for her mother.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Courteney Cox marked a somber milestone Thursday when she paid tribute to her mother on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The former “Friends” star posted a photo of her mother on Instagram.

“Missing my sweet moma 12-9-2020,” she captioned a picture of her mother.

"Love you so," friend Laura Dern commented.

"❤️❤️❤️," wrote Leslie Mann.

Cox, who does not have an Instagram post announcing her mother’s death, appears to have had a close bond with her. On Mother’s Day 2020, she posted a picture of the two of them with Cox’s daughter, Coco, wearing bathing suits.

“Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta,” she wrote. “I am so grateful to be my daughter’s mother, and my mother’s daughter.

“This is just one of the many beautiful memories I will always treasure. Whether I’m right next to you in the ocean, or oceans apart, I love you always Moma. Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day!”

Cox, who will be seen in "Scream 5" next month, has also paid tribute to her late father. On Father’s Day this year, she posted a trio of pictures of him over the years.

“Happy Father’s Day. Missing my daddy today,” she wrote.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.