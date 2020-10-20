Courteney Cox hasn't seen boyfriend Johnny McDaid since quarantine began in March

Courteney Cox wishes boyfriend Johnny McDaid could be there for her.

The former “Friends” star revealed she hasn’t seen McDaid since the coronavirus pandemic began while talking about how she has passed the time at home.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Let's say it's been 150 days. I've cooked 145 of them, and I haven't seen John in that many days," Cox, 56, told Foy Vance on his “The Vinyl Supper” podcast Monday. The actor, who’s in California, said McDaid, who fronts the rock band Snow Patrol and hails from Northern Ireland, went to Europe back in March.

"He left, and the next day the whole country shut down — or at least California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Cox, who celebrated the seventh anniversary of her first date with McDaid last month, used to hold a lot of Sunday get-togethers, but she still manages to see some friends.

“I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to kind of go, 'OK, if everyone's been quarantining and everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach. So I'm not that lonely when it comes to seeing people, especially on the weekends,” she said.

"And, also, I've had these two friends. ... They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken," Cox added.

Cox has filled her time by watching "Friends" reruns and even hanging out with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow at the Emmy Awards.

Cox and McDaid, 44, got engaged in 2014. They called it off the next year, according to E!, but still remain a couple.

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid pose on the red carpet for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on Feb. 21, 2018. Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Cox is hardly the only one who’s gone a long stretch of time without being in the company of loved ones.

Earlier this month, Tamera Mowry-Housley, who lives in California’s Napa Valley, said she hasn’t seen twin sister Tia in six months.

"I still haven't seen her, physically," she told “Entertainment Tonight” about her identical twin. "I live in Napa, and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge (in coronavirus cases) in L.A. and it wasn't wise for all of us to go there.

“Recently we were going to meet up — (Tia’s) working on 'Family Reunion' — and the time, it didn't work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we're just, we're gonna cry."