Courteney Cox relives iconic ‘Friends’ scene with Matthew Perry on Thanksgiving

This was the one where Monica remembers an iconic Thanksgiving moment from 25 years ago.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica for all 10 seasons of the sitcom "Friends," shared a video to Instagram Nov. 23 recreating a goofy moment between her character and Chandler, played by Matthew Perry. The post comes a month after Perry died at age 54 in an apparent drowning.

"Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!" Cox began. "Hope you're having a great day. I'm feeling so thankful."

"And also, if I get one more goddamn gif with a turkey on my head dancing like a f---ing fool, I'm just going to snap," she continued with a smile, cutting to a brief clip of her dancing as Monica with a turkey on her head.

"So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy," she added, then showing a video of herself dancing with a turkey on her head and sunglasses in real life. The sitcom's theme song, "I'll Be There For You," by the The Rembrandts played atop the footage.

She captioned the post, "Flashback to 3 years ago...Probably won't do that again. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!" with the orange and brown heart emoji, as well as the golden leaf.

In the "Friends" episode "The One with All the Thanksgivings," which aired in November 1998, Monica comes into boyfriend Chandler's apartment with a turkey on her head. She adds a hat and giant sunglasses before dancing around to make him laugh.

As Chandler lets out a big chuckle, he says, "You look so great! I love you," which startles Monica.

When she finally questions what he just said, Chandler responds, "Nothing! I said you're so great and then I just stopped talking!"

Still dressed in the turkey head, Monica says, "You just said you love me, I can't believe this."

The two are then fighting about whether or not Chandler just confessed his love when Joey runs in and is immediately scared away by a turkey-wearing Monica.

Fans remembered the legendary scene, commenting on Cox's Instagram post using Chandler's line, writing, "You are so great, I LOVE YOU."

Another wrote, "Matt is laughing up there right now," with a smiling emoji.

The 59-year-old paid tribute Nov. 14 to her on-screen husband and off-screen friend, sharing a sweet message about Perry with a video on Instagram.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

Cox shared a scene from "Friends" when Monica has to hide from her brother, Ross, that she's in bed with Chandler for the first time — a shock to the audience. The actor posted both the footage that officially aired, as well as a funny outtake.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London,” Cox explained. “But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind,” she added with the white heart and dove emoji.