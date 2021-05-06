Courteney Cox does not have fond memories of filming 'Friends' opening credits

The iconic clip of the 'Friends' cast frolicking in a fountain in the show's opening credits is forever etched in fans' memories, but one of the sitcom's stars just admitted that filming that moment wasn't exactly a fun experience.

During an interview with Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres asked the actor whose idea it was to film in a fountain, and the 56-year-old made it clear that she wasn't the mastermind.

"It definitely wasn't mine. We were in that fountain for a long time. I don't know who, somebody thought that would just be really fun," she said.

The cast managed to make their time in the fountain look fun, but Cox doesn't exactly have fond memories of the moment.

"Let me tell you what happens. It's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," she recalled.

The actor went on to explain that her co-star Matthew Perry had a pretty comedic reaction while the cast, who didn't know each other well at that point, was filming.

"This is so Matthew, but he was like, 'Can't remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain,'" she said. "Literally we were just like 'Oh my God, how much longer are we going to pretend to love dancing in water?' It was fun, but not really."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

DeGeneres wondered why it would take so long to film such a short scene and suggested that the crew must have been trying to pull a fast one on the cast.

"I think someone was just keeping you in the fountain to teach you a lesson," she said, prompting Cox to laugh. "I should have directed that. You would've been out real fast."

During the interview, Cox also spoke about the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special that the cast recently filmed.

“It was unbelievable, so emotional,” she said. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in — I forgot how many years — 15 years or 17 years?”

After news of the reunion first broke in February 2020, it was postponed due to the pandemic, but Cox is excited for fans to see the cast back in action. She also revealed that getting back together with her co-stars brought back many memories that she'd forgotten.

“Oh God, I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about. But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was,” she said.

Related: