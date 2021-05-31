Watch Courteney Cox re-create the famous 'Friends' 'routine' — with Ed Sheeran

Courteney Cox still has all her Monica moves!

Just when we thought we couldn't BE any more excited following the "Friends" reunion on HBO Max last week, Cox posted a video on Instagram Sunday in which she and Ed Sheeran re-create the iconic Monica and Ross dance routine from the show, and fans were beside themselves with how epic it was.

In the season six episode "The One With the Routine," Ross and Monica try to win a spot on the platform at a "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" party, but they're just not getting the attention they deserve. That's when Ross suggests that they bust out their old childhood dance routine, which will surely put them in the spotlight — and it does, but for all the wrong reasons.

Cox, 56, still had the routine down pat and Sheeran gave David Schwimmer a run for his money, stepping into the Ross role.

"Just some routine dancing with a friend…" Cox captioned the video, adding the hashtag #ReRoutine and tagging Sheeran.

Fans and famous friends were bowled over by the nearly flawless re-creation of the memorable moment.

"This is EPIC," posted Kaley Cuoco of "The Big Bang Theory."

"I've never been more jealous of anything in my life," commented "Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy.

"How long did that take you guys to learn?!??" asked "Mom" star Allison Janney, adding a face with tears of joy emoji.

Sheeran, clearly proud of his fancy footwork, also posted the clip to his Instagram page.

"Had a reunion of our own this weekend," posted the 30-year-old British singer, adding the hashtags #theroutine, #iknow, #friends4eva and #obviouslybetterthanross.

Cox and Schwimmer performing the original "routine" on "Friends." NBC

Cox has been busy promoting the long-awaited "Friends" reunion with co-stars Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. The gang were all together again for the mostly unscripted show in which they relived favorite moments from the long-running comedy.

Some highlights from the reunion included Aniston and Schwimmer telling host James Corden that they once had crushes on each other; Kudrow bringing down the house with a special rendition of her iconic coffeehouse tune "Smelly Cat" featuring none other than Lady Gaga; and the stars recounting the unfortunate injury LeBlanc suffered during the filming of the episode "The One Where No One's Ready," when they skipped their group pre-show huddle.

"After that, we always did it," said Kudrow.

