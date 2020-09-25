Courteney Cox celebrates 7-year anniversary with 'incredible man' Johnny McDaid

He makes her day, her week, her month, and even her year. Seven years, to be exact.

On Thursday, Courteney Cox posted a tribute on Instagram to longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid on the seventh anniversary of their first date.

“7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J,” she captioned the photo and video montage of the two of them.

Toward the end of the footage, Cox is in McDaid’s arms as they jump into a pool alongside a little girl, although it’s not clear if it’s Cox’s daughter, Coco, who the “Friends” star shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

"So sweet!" commented Gwyneth Paltrow and Chelsea Handler.

"The happiness you so deserve!!!!!!!!!!!!" Drew Barrymore wrote.

"JMD," wrote Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux, referring to McDaid's initials.

Cox, 56, and McDaid, 44, best known as the frontman for the rock band Snow Patrol, got engaged in 2014, but called it off the next year.

Even though they never actually exchanged vows, Cox has said she feels like they have.

“We’re not married. I’m married in my heart,” she told People in 2018.

The couple appears to still be going strong.

Back in July, Cox wished McDaid a happy birthday on Instagram while they remained a continent apart for several months due to the pandemic.

“It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly,” she wrote.