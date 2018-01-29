Country stars perform powerful Grammys tribute to victims of violence

share tweet pin email

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne shared the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night to honor the victims who lost their lives to gun violence and terrorism at live music events during the past year.

It was certainly a poignant moment for the three country acts, who performed last fall at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

With Morris standing in between Church and the Brothers Osborne, the musicians performed a stirring rendition of the Eric Clapton song "Tears in Heaven."

“On Oct. 1, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans and the healing power music will always provide,” Church said.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured on that date when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

“I will never forget talking to @BrothersOsborne after we played Route 91. I will never forget hearing @EricChurch play ‘Why Not Me’ after Route 91. Honored to tribute the victims of concert violence with my good friends at #TheGRAMMYs this year. Music heals,” Morris tweeted after plans for the Grammy tribute were announced earlier this month.

The massacre in Las Vegas occurred less than five months after a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22.