Country singer Maren Morris responds to Las Vegas shooting with song 'Dear Hate'

Singer Maren Morris, who performed at the country music festival in Las Vegas a night before the deadly mass shooting, has released a new song to help the victims.

All of the proceeds of “Dear Hate” will be donated to an organization working with Las Vegas charities that are helping more than 500 people who were wounded Sunday night when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

FilmMagic Maren Morris said she released her track, "Dear Hate," to help benefit the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Morris, who performed Saturday evening at the festival, announced she had released the track in a note on Twitter.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out,” the Grammy-winning songwriter wrote in her tweet. “I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for.”

She added that “any cent I see from this” will go to Music City Cares Fund.

The song has already racked up more than one million views since it was posted Monday on YouTube.

Morris told Rolling Stone that said she felt “this sick pit in my stomach” after learning about the massacre, which took place only the day after her own performance.

"I had been there the night before and, reading that the shooter had checked into the hotel Thursday, he could have picked any of the days of the festival to carry out this horrific plan. It gives you a bit of survivor's guilt,” she told the magazine.

But Morris also stressed that she’s set against second guessing future performances.

“I also think this is a time when as artists and fans and music lovers in general, we can band together and not stop going to shows, going to festivals, going to concerts,” she said. “The biggest thing we can do besides donating money and donating blood is not being afraid to still enjoy live music."