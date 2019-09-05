Country singer Kylie Rae Harris died Wednesday night in a three-car crash in New Mexico, hours after she posted an emotional Instagram story about her memories of visiting the state as a child.

Harris, 30, whose songs included "Twenty Years From Now," was scheduled to play a music festival in Taos, New Mexico, on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ manager said in a statement obtained by TODAY. "We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Texas-based singer shared an update from her road trip to talk about the special memories that came flooding back as she drove through northern New Mexico.

"I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad and my sister. My grandparents lived here. My uncle still lives here, but basically literally everybody that was here has passed away except for my uncle and including my dad," Harris said in her Instagram story.

"Driving these roads today, I have been driving for almost 12 hours and you would think that's so exhausting and boring but the last couple of hours driving through the mountains and just remembering my place in the backseat as a little kid ... I started getting really sad and then all of a sudden these random cows show up in the middle of the road," she said.

Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station



Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

Harris remembered one time when her late father was driving in the area and hit a cow. While she acknowledged that memory might sound morbid, Harris seemed to take her cow sightings as a sign that her dad was with her.

"We grieve in different ways, but just, I don't know," she said, signing off with what turned out to be her final Instagram update.

Harris leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter, who was the inspiration for "Twenty Years From Now."

The song includes the poignant lyric, "God I hope I'm still around 20 years from now."

Harris said she was inspired to write the song after losing her father and realizing that sometimes kids lose their parents before they become adults.

“It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point,” she told Billboard. “I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective."

Upon learning of Harris' death, country star Maren Morris posted a tribute on her Instagram story.

"Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock," Morris wrote. "@kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me. Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even when we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace."

The Taos County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old girl was also killed in the crash, while the third driver was uninjured, according to the Associated Press. The sheriff's office said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.