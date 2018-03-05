share tweet pin email

Former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josiah Duggar and his girlfriend, Lauren Swanson, are counting down the days until they get married!

They announced Monday they are engaged, sharing the good news in a cute video and Instagram post. Josiah captioned a photo of him and his fiancée, "I feel like the most blessed guy on Earth."

Duggar, the eighth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 kids, said several of his siblings helped him plan the moment. The 21-year-old "Counting On" star proposed to Swanson, 18, at the “exact spot where her parents were engaged,” he said in a statement provided to E! News.

“I’m kind of speechless,” Swanson gushed in the video.

"We're so excited," Duggar said.

His family is pretty excited, too.

“We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord,” a statement posted to the family website reads. “She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ. We are very thankful for her.”

The news comes less than two months after Duggar and Swanson announced in a video that they were courting.

"For us, courtship means a good time for us to get focused on different things and learning more about each other with the goal of marriage in mind," Duggar said at the time.

Duggar and Swanson have been friends for years. Swanson, who’s no stranger to big families (she has seven younger siblings), made an appearance on an episode of the Duggar family's series “19 Kids and Counting” back in 2010.

Duggar previously was involved in a four-month courtship with Marjorie Jackson in 2015.

He and Swanson said in the video released Monday they’re excited to start planning the wedding.

"She's the one," he said. "I just want to say thank you to all our fans and all your well wishes. You guys do mean a lot to us."