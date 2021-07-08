Counting Crows' Adam Duritz explains how he started dating Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has had a few high-profile relationships over the years, but there's one fans might have forgotten about.

Before her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Aniston dated a famous musician in the '90s: Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz.

The 56-year-old recalls his brief relationship with the actor in a new episode of Vice TV's series "Dark Side of the '90s" and explains that the two met at Johnny Depp's Los Angeles nightclub, the Viper Room.

"I met Jennifer Aniston there, 'cause a bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her," he said in an exclusive clip that ET shared on Wednesday.

Aniston and Duritz attended the "Mr. Jenkins Soiree" in Los Angeles in 1995. Ron Davis / Getty Images

In reality, the singer, who was rising to fame with the Counting Crows, didn't know much about the "Friends" star.

"I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of 'Friends.' I had never seen it, I don't think."

Still, the two hit it off and ended up dating for a while.

"She was really nice, really funny, really pretty, those were pretty good requirements for me and also she liked me," he said.

Aniston and Duritz dated in 1995, but alas, their love wasn't meant to be.

"It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl," he said.

Of course, Aniston's most high-profile relationship was with actor Brad Pitt, whom she married in 2000. The hot Hollywood couple broke up in 2005 and sold the Beverly Hills mansion they shared for $28 million. In August 2020, a mystery buyer purchased the home for $32.5 million.

In 2015, Aniston married actor Justin Theroux, who she met in 2007 on the set of the film "Tropic Thunder." The couple went their separate ways in 2018 when they announced their breakup. Still, they seem to be on good terms and Theroux recently told Esquire that they're still in touch.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” he said.

“We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” he added.