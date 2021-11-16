Could those cringey episodes of 'The Office' still be made today?

“The Office” is known for its hilariously cringeworthy moments — thanks largely to main character Michael Scott, whose complete lack of filter and self-awareness often lands him in hot water.

The Emmy-winning comedy has endured since it ended in 2013 and it enjoyed a surge in popularity during the pandemic — but could some of the show’s most politically incorrect episodes still be made today?

“You know, it’s a debate,” Ben Silverman, one of the show’s executive producers said in a recent interview with TODAY.

He and Brian Baumgartner, who played hapless accountant Kevin Malone on the show, are the authors behind a new book of never-before-seen photos and anecdotes from the NBC series, titled "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office."

“Comedy is really a powerful means to kind of break down barriers and connect people through laughter,” Silverman said. “And I just think of ‘Diversity Day,’ and would you get away with that today?”

In “Diversity Day,” the second episode of the first season, Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell) is required to undergo corporate diversity training after repeatedly impersonating Chris Rock around the office.

Michael ends up taking over the diversity training session and leads his employees through a wildly inappropriate activity, in which he instructs each person to put a notecard with a different ethnicity written on it on their foreheads and asks his workers to “treat other people like the race that is on their forehead.”

The "Diversity Day" episode first aired in March 2005 and tackled racial stereotypes. Peacock

Baumgartner, who was part of this scene from the 2005 episode, says the important thing is the horrified reactions of all the other characters to Michael’s obviously offensive antics.

“There are things that are said that are not politically correct,” he said. “But what you have are 15, 16 other voices and faces telling you that that was a wrong thing to say ... The overall message is essentially to say, ‘You can't say that.’”

He also reflected on the show’s renewed popularity during the pandemic, when it became the most-streamed TV show in 2020.

Baumgartner said that for him, the show’s legacy is “the help that somehow, inexplicably, the show has given people when they're in a really dark and difficult time.”

“That's the thing that I'm most proud of,” he added. “So I don't know about legacy, but for me, that's the thing that I'm most thankful for.”

Related: