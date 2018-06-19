Could 'The Nanny' be the next '90s revival? Fran Drescher hints at something 'big'

share tweet pin email

Prime-time television is ripe for reboots and revivals, and the former star of "The Nanny" knows it.

In fact, Fran Drescher may already have something "big" in the works.

Getty Images Charles Shaughnessy and Fran Drescher in "The Nanny."

"We're talking about it," she confessed during a chat with Entertainment Tonight at Monday night's "Revolution" Pride benefit.

And when she says we, she means herself and her "Nanny" co-creator (and ex-husband), Peter Marc Jacobson.

"We're working on a very big project," she said, clearly hinting at some kind of do-over for the beloved '90s sitcom. "It's going to be very exciting for the fans, but I'm not at liberty to announce it yet. But it's gonna be big."

Getty Images Fran Drescher envisions a new "Nanny" that doesn't just pick up where the old one left off.

However, it might not start off exactly where the plot ended decades ago.

"The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later, (but) we can't just pick up where we left off," she explained. "But in a way, that could be really good, because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it."

When last viewers left protagonist Fran Fine, she married boss Maxwell Sheffield, and Drescher thinks the now-former nanny would have long since leveraged her upper-crust status.

©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection Lauren Lane, Madeline Zima, Charles Shaughnessy, Fran Drescher, Daniel Davis, Nicholle Tom and Benjamin Salisbury in "The Nanny" (1996).

"She would've maybe gotten involved in more things Fran Drescher is involved with," the activist and actress said. "All kinds of things from environmental issues, to health, to civil liberties — that's what I think Fran would be doing now, opening her big Queens mouth for the greater good."

Only time will tell if viewers get to see that updated take on the character, but with remake mania still in effect — even after the recent "Roseanne" debacle — and a willing cast that remains close, it could happen.