Could Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez be getting back together?

Are we in the midst of a Bennifer sequel?

Seventeen years after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split up, the stars were seen together this past weekend at a luxury resort in Montana after they both participated in "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 2 in Los Angeles, according to E! News and People.

It brought back memories of their time together in the early 2000s, when Affleck was People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and popped up in Lopez's hit video "Jenny from the Block."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, shown here at a Lakers game in 2003, are reportedly spending time together again, 17 years after they split up. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

They were dubbed "Bennifer," the ultimate Hollywood power couple, and eventually got engaged. However, things soured after they starred in the box office flop "Gigli," and they called off their wedding in 2003. The two officially called it quits in 2004.

But they have reportedly maintained a close friendship throughout the twists and turns in their lives since then, which includes marriage, children and divorce for each.

Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Garner were together for 14 years until their divorce in 2018 and share three children together. Lopez, 51, divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014 after the two had twins together.

"Sources tell us that they are very happy, and that Jennifer Lopez is happy that they're kind of rekindling their friendship," People magazine's Nigel Smith told Natalie Morales on TODAY Tuesday. "They've always maintained close contact."

The sighting at the Montana resort came less than a month after Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced in a statement to TODAY that their four-year romance and two-year engagement was over.

Matt Damon, Affleck's longtime friend and "Good Will Hunting" co-star, weighed in on TODAY Tuesday about the possible rekindling of Bennifer.

"I love them both," he told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "I hope it’s true. That would be awesome."

Affleck recently gushed about Lopez to InStyle for a May 2021 cover story.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business," he said. "She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves."

Lopez and Affleck have not commented on a potential rekindling of their romance, but fans are ready for it. Some were likening their return to the periodical cicadas that are emerging this spring for the first time in 17 years.

"I think the return of Bennifer legally means we all get to go back approx twenty years and try to do better this time," one person tweeted.

"Cicada brood is here, bennifer is back, all we need is an Usher song of the summer and i'm ready for you 2004!" tweeted Adam Harris, a staff writer for The Atlantic.

"If bennifer is back can we call them jenjamin this time," another person tweeted.

"If anything can heal this country it’s the return of ‘Bennifer," another fan tweeted.