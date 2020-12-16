Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged to her actor boyfriend, Brad James. The former "Cosby Show" star announced the happy news Wednesday on Instagram.

"I said Yes!! ❤️💍I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames!!!!" Pulliam, 41, gushed next to a photo of the pair posing with Pulliam's 3-year-old daughter, Ella Grace, at their "magical engagement dinner."

Keshia Knight Pulliam and boyfriend Brad James in December 2019. Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

"My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day," she added.

James, 39, shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing, "Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built... 🌊 Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam 😘💍#engaged."

Pulliam, who played adorable Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992, began dating James in 2019 after they met on the set of the TV movie "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta," reports People.

"Honestly, we just hit it off," Pulliam told 9 Mag TV of the pair's first meeting. "We had a lot of downtime. There was a lot going on filming that project. So there were plenty of times where we would all just be sitting in the cast seats or the van ... just talking."

James, who's best known for his role as Todd in the Tyler Perry sitcom "For Better or For Worse," proposed to Pulliam earlier this month in Atlanta, giving her a custom diamond eternity engagement band made by Fevzi of Aydin Jewelers.

It will be a second marriage for both Pulliam and James.

Pulliam was previously married to former NFL star Ed Hartwell. The former couple announced their split several months after their January 2016 wedding — and just days after Pulliam announced she was pregnant with Ella Grace.

"I actually think it's better once you've been married (in the past) because you're very clear in what you don't desire," Pulliam told 9 Mag TV. "It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want."

"You also know what you're getting into," she continued. "When you're younger, you're sold this fairy tale of what marriage should be. I feel like once you've been married and divorced, you have a very different perspective and you understand the work that goes into it."