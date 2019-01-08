Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

“This Is Us” has landed the mother of all guest stars.

TODAY has confirmed that Phylicia Rashad, best known for portraying Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” will appear in an upcoming episode of “This Is Us,” playing Carol, the mother of Susan Kelechi Watson's character, Beth.

Rashad, who also has a recurring role on Fox's “Empire,” will appear in the current season's 13th episode, which will offer a deep dive into Beth's backstory.

The relationship between Beth and her husband, Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown, promises to be put to the test for the remainder of the season after Randall's decision not to drop out of the city council race annoyed Beth, providing a big clue about what put a strain on their marriage.

In the fall finale, viewers also saw a cryptic flash-forward that made it appear as if Randall and Beth were no longer together.

Rashad, who earned a pair of Emmy nominations for “The Cosby Show,” is the latest high-profile name to guest-star on the hit NBC drama, which has also featured Katey Sagal, Sylvester Stallone, Jane Kaczmarek, Seth Meyers and Katie Couric, among others.

Watson is certainly excited to have Rashad aboard.

Fans of “This Is Us” itching for more from the Pearson family won’t have to wait much longer to be reunited — the drama returns next Tuesday.