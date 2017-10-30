Corey Feldman talks Hollywood 'darkness,' his plans to expose pedophiles

share tweet pin email

Corey Feldman believes the scandal involving movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and allegations regarding actor Kevin Spacey are revealing a grim underside to Hollywood that he's experienced first hand, and he has a plan to expose it all.

"I believe there's a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and I believe it's been there for quite some time,'' the former child star told TODAY in an exclusive interview.

"It's going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning, it's just the tip of the iceberg."

Feldman, 46, released a seven-minute video on Oct. 25 in which he unveiled a plan to shoot a movie about being sexually abused when he was a child actor.

He said the film will expose an alleged pedophile ring in Hollywood and name six alleged abusers.

"It will be a very true story. Everybody that affected my life, I'm going to give the perspective that I can give, what I viewed, what I experienced from a first-hand account," he told Matt Lauer.

The "Lost Boys" and "Goonies" star, who claims that he and former co-star Corey Haim were sexually abused as child actors, is trying to raise $10 million through crowdfunding to finance the project.

Asked why he wouldn't name names or go to the police, Feldman claimed he told police in Santa Barbara, California, about his abuse in 1993, when he was questioned by investigators looking into child molestation allegations against pop star Michael Jackson.

"There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have this same information,'' Feldman said.

Feldman, who said he has received death threats since announcing his film project, also claimed the publisher of his 2013 memoir prevented him from naming names of pedophiles.

Speaking about the film, which he clarified would be a feature, not a documentary, he defended the $10 million sum, saying he needed a substantial budget to distribute the movie and protect himself from lawsuits.

"If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who's getting sued,'' he said. "Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers, I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done. I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period."

Haim's mother has criticized Feldman's project. Haim, who was 38, died of pneumonia in 2010 after struggling with drug addiction for years.

"If he finally decides to release names and tell the world who they are for the sake of more victims, I'll be 100 percent behind him, but if he's waiting to release the names in the movie, I don't support that," Judy Haim said in a statement to NBC News. "He doesn't need $10 million to do it."

Feldman responded on Twitter by calling her "a bad woman" who "protects evil."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.