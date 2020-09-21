One of the best Emmys speeches included a refreshing thank you to therapist

Sign up for our newsletter

Winners at award shows sometimes drone on with names you've never heard of. Or they thank their "teams" or the other nominated people from the category.

Well, one winner at the 2020 Emmys really perked our ears when he thanked his therapist. Now that is relatable!

Cord Jefferson, co-writer of HBO series "Watchmen," won for outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special with Damon Lindelof.



During his part of the speech, Jefferson made sure to thank the people who helped get him where he is ... including his therapist, Ian.

“I am a different man than I was two years ago,” he said, adding, "You have changed my life in many ways.”

The TV writer concluded with the strong disclaimer, "Therapy should be free in this country."

Many people took to social media to applaud him for the refreshing and real moment.

One person wrote, "Wow Cord Jefferson accepting his Emmy for Watchmen and thanking his THERAPIST and advocating for affordable THERAPY FOR ALL is huge !!!!!"

Another person added, "Therapy SHOULD be free Cord Jefferson! Why are the Emmys so emotional for me rn."

