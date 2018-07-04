share tweet pin email

It's the Fourth of July, and these two Boston police officers know how to be totally arresting ... while singing in their car!

Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares recorded themselves while on patrol around Beantown, first chatting about their upcoming Independence Day plans (as they note, it's fun to fire cannons over the Charles River legally), then breaking out into a lovely rendition of "God Bless America."

The "Cop Pool Karaoke" segment is clearly riffing on James Corden and "The Late, Late Show's" running "Carpool Karaoke" segment and we find this version just as moving and delightful.

McNulty has been with the BPD since 2006 and Tavares since 2001, he told TODAY in an email; both work in the department's Office of Media Relations. "We have both performed the national anthem on behalf of the BPD at events all around the city, but had never sang a duet," he added.

The fact that they make beautiful music together is no surprise since they're both lifelong musicians. Tavares has sung in local bands and writes her own songs, while McNulty was in an a cappella group for years. He "chose to retire to pursue my other dream of being a Boston Police Officer like my father and one of my brothers," he explained.

They're nearly as good as when the Dover Police Department caught one of their own bopping away to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off"!

After their performance on the video ended, Tavares chuckled, "That's crazy!"

"We'll work on it," said McNulty.

"Open mic," the dispatcher radioed in at the end of the segment. "That sounds good. Happy Fourth of July!"

Right back atcha, Boston!

