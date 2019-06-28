It turns out Cookie Monster also has a thing for peanuts and Cracker Jack.

The famous "Sesame Street" character performed his own rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch of the Chicago Cubs game on Thursday afternoon.

"Hello, Cub fans!" he exclaimed after being introduced. "Today 'C' is for Cubbies."

He then launched into his own personal spin on the song, which included him swapping the line "I don't care if I ever get back" to "Me not care if me ever get back."

The award for most delightful rendition of the 7th Inning Stretch goes to...@MeCookieMonster!!! 🍪🍪🍪 #AuthenticFan pic.twitter.com/l07HLgfik2 — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 27, 2019

"Let's get some cookies," he said at the end while the crowd roared.

It's a tradition for celebrities to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at Cubs games and Cookie Monster was pretty pumped up to join the list.

Me at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait! pic.twitter.com/bAWPkPq1N5 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) June 27, 2019

"Me at Wrigley Field to sing 7th inning stretch today! Me no can wait!" he wrote before the game, along with a video he shared expressing just how excited he was.

In fact, he was so keyed up that he was hoping the Cubs would let him take the field.

"Put me in coach! @Cubs," he wrote.

In the end, he wouldn't get in the game, but he sure did leave his mark.

Did his rousing rendition help the Cubs? It's hard to tell. At the time he sang, they were leading the visiting Atlanta Braves , 9-7, which is how the game ended.