Constance Wu welcomes 1st child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Constance Wu recently became a mom!

Wu, 38, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Ryan Kattner over the summer, a rep for the "Crazy Rich Asians" actor confirmed to TODAY.

No other details are known about Wu's baby girl. Wu and Kattner, who is a musician, remained away from the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic and never publicly revealed a pregnancy.

Last year while promoting her movie "Hustlers," she opened up about life in the public spotlight.

"I do think when you have a platform, you ought to make sure you use it as well and responsibly as you can. But I want to be careful not to blow up my profile any more," she told the Los Angeles Times last year. "If it happens as a natural extension of me doing the thing that I think I am meant to do, which is to be an actor, then I welcome it and I'm grateful for it. That's not the part of myself I'm seeking to put energy into ... but it teaches me."

Wu's last Instagram post was a sponsored ad in May. Her last tweet was in 2019. She added a message to both profiles that her account is now "defunct."

Wu's boyfriend, Kattner, is a musician and composer who uses the stage name Honus Honus and fronts the rock band Man Man.

While this is her first child, Wu has plenty of experience playing a mom on television. She starred as mother-of-three Jessica Huang for six seasons on ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," which aired its series finale in February.