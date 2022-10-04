This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Actor Constance Wu has made a major splash in the film industry over the past several years, but that hasn't come without criticism.

On an episode of "Red Table Talk," which will be released in full Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Facebook Watch, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star unpacked how it felt to be at the center of an online controversy. Wu reflected on backlash that she received following a series of tweets she sent in 2019, responding to the renewal of another season of ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" series, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

In an exclusive clip shared with TODAY, Jada Pinkett Smith, who hosts the show alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, brought up a private message Wu had received from a former colleague. The message read, "Nothing you could ever do could make up for your atrocious behavior" and that the actor had "sullied the one shining beacon of hope for Asian Americans."

Wu said the message impacted her deeply. "I felt like the only thing that would prove to her that I felt as bad as she thought I deserved to feel would be if I died," the 40-year-old said. "I felt like even that might not be enough because I felt like the world was saying, 'You will never suffer as much as you deserve to suffer. You deserve to pay for this and be punished for this.'"

In her new book “Making a Scene," Wu further opened up about the aftermath of those tweets. “I became a headline, a meme, a springboard for righteous opinion. An ungrateful girl making a scene,” Wu wrote.

She wrote that public resentment made her feel "helpless and desperate." Later that year, Wu attempted suicide. “I needed a wound to prove it, to prove that I hurt as bad as everyone said I deserved to hurt,” Wu wrote.

After a friend intervened, the "Crazy Rich Asians" actor took a break from the limelight.

“I quit all social media and turned down magazine cover offers. I chose acting roles that wouldn’t put me in the limelight too much — choices that have restored peace to my life,” Wu wrote.

In July of 2022, Wu returned back to social media after a three-year hiatus as her new Prime Video series, "The Terminal List," was released. Her latest film, "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," comes out this month.

When speaking with TODAY in September, Wu said, for her, acting has always been about the joy of performing, adding that she was a "theater kid" from the start. However, she noted that despite doing her job for the love of performance, it's easy to get caught up in "the noise."

"When there’s a lot of negativity, the thing that I’ve found is that, usually, people’s commentary is a reflection of them, not a reflection of you because they don’t actually know you," she said.

For Wu, "art and friendship" have been a lifeboat for her not only for the last three years, but also for her entire life. She noted that writing, specifically her new compilation of personal essays, has been the art form that has provided her the most healing.