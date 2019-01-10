Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Connie Britton is single, but she won't stay that way for long if Julia Roberts has anything to say about it.

The "Dirty John" star visited Busy Philipps' E! talk show, "Busy Tonight," Wednesday and opened up about her pal's attempt to play cupid.

"I’ve gotten to be friends with Julia Roberts," the 51-year-old said — an admission that earned applause from the audience all on its own. "She tried to set me up with somebody."

While Philipps pondered just how great Roberts likely is at a task like that, Britton had to add, "It hasn't worked out yet."

Not that she didn't appreciate the A-lister's effort.

"At least mama tried, you know what I’m saying," Britton added.

And Roberts isn't the only one on the case now.

Busy Philipps and guest Connie Britton chat about famous pals and failed matchmaking on "Busy Tonight." Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment

Philipps said that she feels like "the gauntlet has been thrown," and she's ready to help Britton find her match, too. After all, that's what friends do.

Then again, Britton began to fear that she may have oversold her friendship with Roberts.

Allison Janney, Julia Roberts, and Connie Britton attend the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

The pair recently ran into each other at Sunday's Golden Globes, where the "Ben Is Back" star cupped Britton's face and told her she loves her.

"I was like, 'I’m never washing my face again,'" she exclaimed. "Can you tell? It’s not really a functional relationship. Like it’s not really ... a healthy friendship. It’s more like I idolize her, and she’s nice to me."

Declarations of love and matchmaker duty? Sounds like the real deal to us.