See 'The Conners' stars in 1st official pics of 'Roseanne' spinoff

The Conner family is back in action!

On Wednesday, ABC shared its first official photos from "The Conners," the network's upcoming "Roseanne" spinoff.

Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and John Goodman (Dan) look grim in a scene from the debut episode of "The Conners." ABC

The new pics find the show's stars John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) in their Conner characters during the taping for the sitcom's premiere episode, scheduled to air Oct. 16.

Sisters Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) share a laugh in the debut episode, which picks up after family matriarch Roseanne Conner dies. ABC

According to an ABC press release, the first episode, called "Keep on Truckin'," finds the Conner family jolted after a sudden turn of events forces them to face their daily struggles in Lanford in a way they never have before.

Dan Conner raises a toast to his grandson Mark (Ames McNamara). ABC

In May, ABC canceled the hit "Roseanne" revival after its star, Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Conner), tweeted a racist remark about a former Obama administration aide. One month later, the network announced it would spin off the show without its leading lady — but didn't reveal how the new show would handle Barr's absence.

Thanks to an interview Goodman, 66, did with the Sunday Times last month, fans now know the show will pick up after Roseanne Conner's sudden death.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are seen in the Conner family kitchen. ABC

Earlier this week, Emma Kenney, who plays Darlene Conner's teen daughter Harris, told Us Weekly things were off to a smooth start on the spinoff's set.

"The first table read was great," said the 18-year-old actress. "It was so nice to see everyone, and I’m so happy. I can’t wait for everyone to see it."

According to Kenney, the show's cast — which includes every "Roseanne" cast member except Barr — had no problems getting back into the swing of production.

"I think that all of us are very professional," Kenney explained. "And there’s just so many more stories that need to be told through the Conner family and so many other different aspects of life that we’re going to get to tell, and I’m really excited and grateful for that."

"The Conners" premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 16.