Conan O'Brien reveals his new set was burglarized: 'That's the lowest'

Conan O'Brien is lamenting "a new low" after equipment was stolen from the temporary home of his late-night show.

The host revealed on Monday that someone swiped laptops from the makeshift set of his TBS talk show at the Largo at the Coronet theater in Los Angeles.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"What happens? We get here this morning, and we find out that someone broke in to our little theater and took some of our equipment!" O'Brien said. "We got robbed, Andy! Robbed!"

"Who would've thought?" sidekick Andy Richter said.

O'Brien, 57, brought out field producer Jason Chillemi, who said that multiple laptops used for Zoom interviews were stolen along with a basic wooden clapperboard.

"They took that. That's the lowest," O'Brien said. "I can't think of anything lower. OK, the laptops, fine. You took the slate? That's crazy."

"He's probably like, 'Aaaaaand that's a robbery!' Clack!" he joked.

O'Brien tried to imagine the scene as the burglar was stealing the items.

"And whoever broke in here had to stare at what I think is about 350 cardboard cutouts of exuberant fans in the eyes and say, 'Hey, don't mind me. I'm going to steal some s---,'" he said.

He joked that the show's security is "a bunch of cardboard photographs of fans from across the country."

"Look at us! What happened to us?" he said. "This kind of s--- isn't happening to other big-time late night shows. No one breaks in to 'The Tonight Show' and steals all the equipment.

"We've become this garage band that drives around. We've got our van and we parked it in an alley, and someone broke in and took our amps. What is that? This doesn't happen to the other talk show hosts."

O'Brien announced in July that the show would be moving to the Largo to help support theaters struggling during the pandemic.

"What kind of new low is this for us?" O'Brien said. "Man, just for the laugh alone, maybe it's worth it, I don't know.

"Suddenly this show that I've been working on for 27 years is ... a 1995 Nissan Sentra, and they took the air conditioning right out of it."