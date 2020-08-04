Tiffany Haddish says she's dating Common and it's 'hands-down the best relationship'

Love is in the air for Tiffany Haddish!

After several months of wondering, fans now know that the comedian is dating rapper Common. The "Girls Trip" star confirmed the news herself in a new episode of the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast last week.

Haddish opened up about her new romance and offered some details about how it evolved over the last few months. Turns out, the two actually met a few years ago when Common played a love interest for Haddish's character in the movie "The Kitchen."

"I made out with him in a movie, and we became friends, but it wasn't like anything sexual or anything like that cuz I just wasn't really — my eyes were set on something else," she explained.

Common and Tiffany Haddish at the Apollo Theater on Oct. 08, 2019, in New York City. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

After Haddish joined the dating app Bumble last year and used it for a while, the company approached her about promoting their services. She'd been talking with Common more at that point and hanging out with him a bit, so she suggested that they take things to the next level.

"At this point, our friendship was getting a little more than friendship, but not quite cuz COVID happened, and we were quarantined," she recalled. "And then I'm like, 'Well, you should check out Bumble. Why don't we do this on Bumble? And we can do charities, do stuff for the front-line workers and kids, too.'"

Love blossomed from there, and Haddish went so far as to say her relationship with 48-year-old Common is "hands-down the best relationship" she's ever been in.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship," she said. "I feel more confident in me, and it's not him that's doing it. It's like, I guess (I'm) way happier, and it's like knowing that I've got someone that cares about me that really has my back."

The 40-year-old confessed that this is her first time dating another celebrity, and when asked if there's any competition between the two about who the bigger star is, Haddish humbly replied, "I don't know, I think it's him, personally."

While gushing over the rapper, Haddish also said that she appreciates how supportive her new man is: "I love it! I love him."

The two stars were first linked earlier this year, but the actor has been somewhat tight-lipped about their connection until now.

When Haddish appeared on TODAY in April, Hoda Kotb asked if she'd made a love connection with the musician, and the comedian admitted that she and Common had gone on a virtual Bumble date.

"That's it?" Kotb said, and Haddish jokingly replied, "Yeah. Get out of my bedroom, Hoda."