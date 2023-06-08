Common broke into a wide grin when Al Roker asked on TODAY about rumors of him dating fellow singer and actor Jennifer Hudson.

He didn't confirm or deny, but the rapper and actor did have plenty of nice things to say about the "Respect" star and fellow Chicago native.

"I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I've always been inspired by her," he said. "She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man."

Common called Jennifer Hudson an inspiration after being asked whether the two are in a relationship. Tom O'Connor / NBAE via Getty Images

Like Common, Hudson, 41, began as a star in the music world before becoming an acting luminary and acclaimed Broadway performer. She is the rare artist to complete the EGOT of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

"Seeing her evolve and like from an actress and singing, like just doing so many things and now her talk show," Common said. "She’s amazing, she’s inspiring. I’m grateful to know her."

Common, 51, who is only missing a Tony on his own EGOT resume, started his career as a rapper. He branched into movies in the 2000s film "Smokin' Aces" and has been a steady Hollywood presence.

He stars in the new AppleTV+ show "Silo," a science-fiction series about a dystopian future in which people live in a giant silo underground.

"I feel like I'm a lot more present in my acting now," Common said. "Just by having the experience, I feel more confident to be present. I understand now preparation meets presence is the best way as an actor. ... You prepare and then you allow yourself to be in the moment."

While he admitted he was "very nervous" for his recent Broadway role in the play "Between Riverside and Crazy," he has been in the acting game long enough to put aside jitters and enjoy the work.

"I believe staying humble and knowing your purpose is one of the things," he said. "And once I found my purpose in music and in art and knew it was for something higher than me, it kind of drives you.

"Sometimes when you're tired or you're discouraged and you're going up and down the roller coaster of careers, you still realize that you love what you do and you're doing it for a higher calling."