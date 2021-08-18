Common opens up about relationship with 'queen' Tiffany Haddish

Common is head over heels in love!

The rapper opened up about his relationship with actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

“She’s just a wonderful human being and has so much heart,” he said. “I’m learning to be in a relationship even more, what that entails, like growing within myself.

“I just respect a queen, and that’s what she is,” he added, to general “awws” from the TODAY co-hosts.

Common, 49, and Haddish, 41, went public with their romance last summer.

Common and Haddish went public with their relationship last year. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

“She’s able to enjoy life,” he said of the “Girls Trip” star. “The joy that she brings as a comedian and as a person is inspiring me to bring more joy to people through music.”

The couple met a few years ago while filming the 2019 drama “The Kitchen.” They later went on a virtual date as part of an initiative with the dating app Bumble to raise money for charity at the beginning of the pandemic.

Romance bloomed between them, and Haddish confirmed they were an item last August on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, calling it “hands-down the best relationship” she has ever been in.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship," she said. "I feel more confident in me, and it's not him that's doing it. It's like, I guess (I'm) way happier, and it's like knowing that I've got someone that cares about me that really has my back."

Last year, Haddish opened up to Common on his podcast, “Mind Power Mixtape,” about her dream of adopting or fostering older children.

“I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them,” she said, after Common brought up the topic. “I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7.”

Related: