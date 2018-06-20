Columbus Zoo names baby monkey after 'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor

share tweet pin email

"Vanderpump Rules" viewers know that bad boy Jax Taylor is always caught up in some monkey business. And today, we mean that literally!

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio revealed Tuesday on Instagram that it welcomed a troop of eight baby vervet monkeys this spring. Turns out, the caretakers at the zoo felt inspired by "Vanderpump" and named one of the little guys after Jax himself.

"Meet Jax Taylor, the newest addition to the vervet troop! He got his name from Vanderpump Rules!" read a caption, written by a zoo animal care specialist named Hillary, on the Instagram posted Tuesday.

The composite image shows three photos: One of Jax's ultrasound in his mom, Sassie's, womb (yes, we noted that name similarity to other "Vanderpump" star Stassi Schroeder, too!); one of Jax smiling big for the camera at just 3 weeks old; and one of Jax learning to navigate the trees in his home.

"This little guy was born on April 12, 2018," the caption continued. "Today, Jax is 10 weeks old! You can usually find Jax hanging off of his mom Sassie, learning to navigate his new surroundings by jumping on logs, climbing trees, or climbing his big brother, Junior!"

Not long after the Columbus Zoo posted about baby monkey Jax, the real Jax Taylor got wind of the news on social media. A fan tweeted at Taylor a screengrab of the Columbus Zoo's post, which he retweeted.

This is amazing!!! @ColumbusZoo thank you! Now I need to pay a visit. https://t.co/smsgZqZC7V — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 19, 2018

"This is amazing!!!" the reality star wrote. "@ColumbusZoo thank you! Now I need to pay a visit."

The zoo replied, writing they'd be happy to welcome Taylor. He responded: "You guys are amazing... let me know if that little guy needs anything."

Awww! Cheers to little monkey Jax! (And big Jax, too!)