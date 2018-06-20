Get major summer savings with this week's Steals and Deals!

Columbus Zoo names baby monkey after 'Vanderpump Rules' star Jax Taylor

"Vanderpump Rules" viewers know that bad boy Jax Taylor is always caught up in some monkey business. And today, we mean that literally!

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio revealed Tuesday on Instagram that it welcomed a troop of eight baby vervet monkeys this spring. Turns out, the caretakers at the zoo felt inspired by "Vanderpump" and named one of the little guys after Jax himself.

Meet Jax Taylor, the newest edition to the vervet troop! He got his name from Vanderpump Rules! At the Columbus Zoo, there are a total of eight vervet monkeys. This little guy was born on April 12, 2018. In the top picture, you can see Jax Taylor’s ultrasound when he was 123 days old in Sassie’s womb. Can you spot his big head?☺ The vervet monkey gestation period is about 165 days! The middle picture is one of the first times I saw Jax smile when he was 3 weeks old. In the bottom picture, you can see at 4 weeks old he is starting to become curious of his surroundings and learning how to navigate those trees! (You might need to look closely, as his hair provides excellent camouflage). Today, Jax is 10 weeks old! You can usually find Jax hanging off of his mom Sassie, learning to navigate his new surroundings by jumping on logs, climbing trees, or climbing his big brother, Junior! Vervets are common in Africa. However, they do face threats like cars, poaching, and deforestation. I have fallen in love with these monkeys since I started working with the Heart of Africa team. Each vervet monkey has his or her own personality. For instance, Betsy is in charge and does what she wants. Todd tends to hang out with Bob, run around, hang out under the hammock, or hang out by himself. Junior and GusGus (yes, named after the mouse in Cinderella) are the youngsters and are always running around checking things out. To learn more about these amazing monkeys who have captured my heart, come to our Vervet Keeper Talk, presented by GermainCars.com, at 9:30 a.m. Jax is growing up quickly, and you don’t want to miss it! –Hillary, Animal Care Specialist

"Meet Jax Taylor, the newest addition to the vervet troop! He got his name from Vanderpump Rules!" read a caption, written by a zoo animal care specialist named Hillary, on the Instagram posted Tuesday.

The composite image shows three photos: One of Jax's ultrasound in his mom, Sassie's, womb (yes, we noted that name similarity to other "Vanderpump" star Stassi Schroeder, too!); one of Jax smiling big for the camera at just 3 weeks old; and one of Jax learning to navigate the trees in his home.

"This little guy was born on April 12, 2018," the caption continued. "Today, Jax is 10 weeks old! You can usually find Jax hanging off of his mom Sassie, learning to navigate his new surroundings by jumping on logs, climbing trees, or climbing his big brother, Junior!"

Not long after the Columbus Zoo posted about baby monkey Jax, the real Jax Taylor got wind of the news on social media. A fan tweeted at Taylor a screengrab of the Columbus Zoo's post, which he retweeted.

"This is amazing!!!" the reality star wrote. "@ColumbusZoo thank you! Now I need to pay a visit."

The zoo replied, writing they'd be happy to welcome Taylor. He responded: "You guys are amazing... let me know if that little guy needs anything."

Awww! Cheers to little monkey Jax! (And big Jax, too!)

