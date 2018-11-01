Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The upcoming season of "The Bachelor" won't debut until January, but the series offered fans an early treat on Halloween in the form of a teaser trailer.

Just take a look at the leading-man-to-be, Colton Underwood, in action.

Underwood, whom viewers will remember from season 14 of "The Bachelorette" and season five of "Bachelor in Paradise," is dressed in a nicely tailored black suit as the clip opens with a bounce and a "boo!" from him.

"I'm your new Bachelor," he then says.

What follows that is a montage of smoldering glances, a dance and so many rose petals — and it's enough to leave any member of Bachelor Nation begging for more.

They'll get just that in season 23, which already promises to be an interesting installment in the series.

After all, the always highly anticipated Fantasy-Suite fun will be a little different this time around, as the reality TV star recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres.

"You can do more in the Fantasy Suites than just have sex," he said.

For instance?

"I mean, we could play board games," Underwood told her of his vision for the private dates to come. "We could hang out."

And, no, he's not joking.

As the former football player revealed back when he was wooing Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, he's a virgin and plans to remain one until he's found his special someone.

Check out the wholesome version of the Fantasies Suites when the show returns next year.