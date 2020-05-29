'Bachelor' couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph call it quits

"Bachelor" couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have ended their relationship.

Randolph, 25, announced the pair's breakup in an Instagram post Friday. "First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives," she wrote next to a gallery full of photos of the pair.

"With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always," she added.

Underwood, 28, shared his own post revealing that the couple's decision to split came after "a lot of self-reflecting."

"It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us," wrote the former NFL linebacker.

Underwood and Randolph met during filming of season 23 of "The Bachelor," which aired in 2019.

In April, Underwood thanked Randolph and her family for caring for him while he battled COVID-19.

"I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart," the reality star wrote on Instagram.

"Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together," he wrote, adding, "I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well."