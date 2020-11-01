Colin Jost wears wedding band for 1st time on 'SNL' after marrying Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost sported a new accessory on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by John Mulaney.

The 38-year-old “Weekend Update” co-anchor wore his wedding band for the first time on the show, after he and wife Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last weekend.

Co-anchor Michael Che briefly alluded to their wedding during the segment while discussing what may come after the upcoming presidential election.

"I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday,” Che said. “I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair. You just married Scarlett Johansson, and I just bought an electric bike. We're both doing equally great.”

The news of the couple’s marriage was spread in an unconventional way. Meals on Wheels announced it on their Instagram.

The nonprofit shared a congratulatory message to Jost and Johansson on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.”

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the caption continued.

Johansson and Jost first went public with their relationship in 2018 at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War.” The couple got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. Johansson debuted her stunning 11-carat engagement ring two months later at Comic-Con 2019 while appearing on the Marvel panel.

During her most recent stint as a host on “Saturday Night Live” last December, the 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actor ended her monologue on a sweet note standing alongside Jost. “I just want to say that this place means so much to me," she said. "I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here."

This is Johansson's third marriage. She was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose. This is Jost's first marriage.

The "Weekend Update" co-anchor, who has been a writer on the iconic sketch comedy show since 2005, opened up about his relationship with Johansson in his book, "A Very Punchable Face."

"I remember her being beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated," he recalled in the book of their first time meeting over 10 years ago. "She had a grace and smile I've never seen in any other human."