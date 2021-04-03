Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson's appearance on 'Drag Race'

Scarlett Johansson and a very special guest joined Anne Hathaway as some of the recent celebrities to stop by the workroom during the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The “Black Widow” star appeared virtually during last night’s episode to give the remaining five contestants some advice ahead of their acting challenge, “Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens!”

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson from "RuPaul's Drag Race." Twitter

The 36-year-old actor introduced herself as her video popped up on screen in the workroom, telling the contestants that she’s a huge fan of the show.

"I'm so sad I have not been in the workroom but it's been a dream of mine to participate for a long long time so this is really exciting for me,” she told the group, to which Rosé replied, “Baby, you’re in the workroom right now!”

At the end of her surprise segment, Johansson was joined by a special guest: her husband, Colin Jost. The “Saturday Night Live” star, 38, popped on the screen to ask the contestants a question about the challenge after his wife asked if anyone had any additional questions for her.

“I have one guest question,” Jost said, popping his head into frame to make a joke. “The movie…will it be called ‘Size Queens?’”

Before Jost’s arrival, Johansson opened the floor to questions about the day’s challenge, fielding inquiries from the contestants on how to approach the challenge, including one question from Olivia Lux on how they should fight against imaginary monsters.

"Acting is all about making a situation that's unreal feel very real," Johansson said. "So I would say that the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or like, a giant spiky heel... That comes from believing in yourself. If you don't believe in yourself then no one in the audience is going to believe you.”

"The future of cinema rests on your very tiny, tiny, tiny shoulders." - Black Widow a.k.a. #ScarlettJohansson 😻#DragRace pic.twitter.com/mUbYEe3g1M — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) April 3, 2021

She also bestowed her wisdom upon Gottmik, who asked Johansson how to stand out when the part you’re playing is small.

“Remember that there are no small parts, there are only small queens,” she joked. “You want to make sure that even though you don’t have as much screen time, that you have made the character in your mind, you have a whole story for your character so that the character feels really complete.”

The contestants were treated to plenty of great advice by Johansson who was the perfect celebrity for the job! Jost praised his wife on her versatility in an interview with “The Gentlewoman” via email last month, writing, “Besides being a great actor, Scarlett has a lightness to her performance that really helps when you’re doing a variety show and have to constantly switch between characters."

“She’s funny, which it turns out makes a big difference," he added.

Johansson opened up in that same interview to discuss past controversies throughout her career. These moments included her role in “Ghost in the Shell” where she was accused of white-washing, her initial casting as a transgender character in “Rub and Tug” before she pulled out, and her roles in multiple films directed by Woody Allen.

"I've made a career out of it," she said. “I’m going to have opinions about things, because that’s just who I am. I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they're wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, 'Wow, I was really off-mark there, or I wasn't looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate.' I’m also a person.”