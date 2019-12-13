Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli split after 22 years of marriage

Sign up for our newsletter

Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, have split after 22 years of marriage.

"Colin and Livia Firth have separated," their representatives told E! News in a joint statement. "They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy."

Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli in September. The couple has split after 22 years of marriage. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

The "Love Actually" star, 59, and the Italian film producer tied the knot in 1997 after meeting on the 1996 set of the BBC drama "Nostromo."

They share two sons, Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16. (Firth also has a son, Will, 29, from his relationship with actress and "Valmont" co-star Meg Tilly.)

News of the couple's split comes nearly two years after Giuggioli revealed she'd had a past relationship with her alleged stalker, Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia.

Giuggioli said the affair happened while she was separated from Firth from 2015 until 2016, and that Brancaccia began stalking her after it ended and she'd reconciled with Firth.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” the Firths said in a statement in March 2018. “During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

"Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented," the statement said.

Brancaccia denied the allegations. However, he was officially charged with stalking months later after Italian authorities found “abusive messages and emails” on his phone during the investigation, The Times reported.

Firth and Giuggioli settled the case out of court in July 2018.