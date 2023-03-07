Colin Farrell said he has two loves of his life — his sons, James, 19, and Henry, 13.

When the Irish actor won best actor in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture for “The Banshees of Inisherin” at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, he had a sweet message for his kids who were at home watching his acceptance speech.

“James and Henry, the loves of my life,” he said. “I love you so much.”

While Farrell says his sons don't always watch his movies, they do weigh in on the roles they want him to play — and they’re done with seeing their devoted dad as an antagonist.

“They’re sick of me being a bad guy,” he said during a 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Which apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m OK.”

But no matter which part Farrell plays, whether it’s as The Penguin in “The Batman” or Percival Graves in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the role closest to his heart is being a father.

“Fatherhood for me is the ultimate success,” Farrell said in a 2004 interview.

Here’s everything you need to know about his two kids.

James Padraig Farrell

Farrell and model Kim Bordenave welcomed the actor’s first child, James, on Sept. 12, 2003.

In 2007, Farrell shared that his son, now 19, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, per People. This rare neuro-genetic disorder is characterized by developmental delays, lack of speech, seizures and impaired balance and is often misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy.

“The struggles of a child with special needs can be so brutal that they can tear at the very fabric of your heart, but the love shared and the pure strength and heroism observed is the needle and thread that mends all tears,” he said in an interview with TODAY in 2017.

Since James’ diagnosis, the actor has become an advocate for the disorder, which currently has no cure. At a 2017 annual summit and gala for Angelman syndrome research, Farrell offered advice for parents who recently received this diagnosis for their child.

“I would humbly say to parents of a child with a recent diagnosis of any disorder that while they may well be experiencing the death of one dream, that dream of having a healthy child, there are a thousand dreams and milestones that are yet to reveal themselves,” he said.

In 2021, Farrell and Bordenave filed to be co-conservators of a limited conservatorship as their son approached 18 years old.

Henry Tadeusz Farrell

Farrell and actor Alicja Bachleda-Curuś share the actor’s youngest son, Henry. The “Ondine” co-stars welcomed their son on Oct. 7, 2009.

In a 2020 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Farrell revealed a parenting mishap with his youngest. When Henry was 8 years old, Farrell and his son watched the horror movie “It” in their house before bed one night.

“That was a parental dropping of the ball of epic proportions,” Farrell said. “We watched half of it and, uh ... I could discern a certain discomfort that was emanating from his 8-year-old body.”

And apparently it’s not the movie critics, but a particular fashion critic that Farrell needs to fear. He told DeGeneres in a 2022 interview that Henry, now 13, doesn’t always approve of his fashion choices and is “mortified” by the rather revealing shorts he’s been seen wearing.

“He says, ‘Please Dad, do not wear the short shorts,’” he said. “And I tell him, ‘They feel good.’ It’s not a fashion thing.”

But maybe Henry has come around to his dad's sartorial vision. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Farrell said his son Henry would accompany him to the Oscars — and they would be matching. “We’re both wearing velvet tuxes,” he said.