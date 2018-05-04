Help the TODAY anchors break a Guinness World Records title! Sign up here to take part

Cole Swindell TODAY concert: What you need to know

Cole Swindell is coming to TODAY! The popular country singer behind the album, "You Should Be Here," which features the hit songs "Flatliner," "Stay Downtown" and more will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

The country singer will rock our Citi Concert Series on TODAY on Friday, August 17.

Details:

  • Date: Friday, August 17
  • Hashtag: #ColeSwindellTODAY
  • Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get a chance to see Cole Swindell up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.

