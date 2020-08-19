Cole Sprouse confirms split from Lili Reinhart with a message of love and support

Cole Sprouse is confirming his split from "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart in the most heartfelt way.

In a candid post he shared Wednesday on Instagram, Sprouse said that he was grateful the couple's three-year relationship gave him "the chance to fall in love."

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," Sprouse, 28, wrote next to a pic of Reinhart walking in the woods.

Cole Sprouse has broken his silence about his split from "Riverdale" co-star Lili Reinhart. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Met Museum

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter," he added.

The former Disney Channel star concluded his post by urging fans to see Reinhart's new romantic drama, "Chemical Hearts," which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

"Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys," he wrote.

Sprouse's post came one day after Refinery29 published an interview with Reinhart, 23, in which she described the past few months as "the most emotional few months of my entire life."

The "Hustlers" star also revealed that her therapist recently told her, "Your body's going through withdrawal from love."

I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 18, 2020

Reinhart quickly took to Twitter to clarify that her remarks were about suffering depression during recent months — and not about Sprouse.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a 'breakup.' They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait," she tweeted.

She added, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."