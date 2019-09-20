Long before Cole Sprouse took on the role of Archie's pal Jughead on "Riverdale," the actor was part of the family on "Friends." From 2000 to 2002, he played Ben, the young son of Ross (David Schwimmer).

In honor of his role on that wildly popular sitcom — and in honor of the series' 25th anniversary this weekend — the 27-year-old took a trip down memory lane by taking a seat on an iconic piece of furniture from the show's set.

On Thursday, the official "Friends" Instagram account shared a photo showing Sprouse sitting on the same sofa the ensemble cast was so often seen on when visiting the coffee shop Central Perk.

"The One Where Ben Grew Up," the caption read.

But current-day Ben wasn't the only familiar face in the shot. Seated next to him was Huggsy, the stuffed "bedtime penguin pal" Joey (Matt LeBlanc) just couldn't part with on the series.

The post included several pics of Sprouse on the set as a little boy, too.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see them all.)

Earlier this year, Sprouse spoke with TODAY about his childhood memories on the set — including his favorite episode of all, "The One With the Holiday Armadillo."

"I remember that quite well," he said. "I was infatuated with the costumes, and the practical effects that they had."

But that wasn't his only infatuation back in the day. He also had a crush on one of his co-stars.

Cole Sprouse as Ben Geller and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on "Friends," circa 2001. NBC via Getty Images

"I'm pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, which the whole world had at that point," he said of the actress who played Rachel. "But I do remember being quite intimidated around her, because of that. I remember blanking on my lines and having kind of stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch in one episode."

Of course, these days, Sprouse has a crush on a different co-star — his girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, of "Riverdale."