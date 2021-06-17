Coldplay kicks off unofficial start of summer on TODAY plaza with a hot concert

Summer officially begins this weekend, but you don’t have to wait until then to get into the groove of the season — not when we’ve got an act this hot on the plaza.

On Thursday morning, British hit-makers Coldplay took the TODAY stage as part of our Citi Music Series and delivered a crowd-pleasing performance. And they did it in front of an actual crowd!

It’s been a year and a half since Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion last played in front of a jam-packed live audience, so the nearly 350 fully vaccinated fans who greeted them marked a welcome return to the way things used to be for the rockers.

And according to frontman Martin, who’s been belting it out to full houses for decades, it also marked something unusual for him — nervousness.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin couldn't contain his excitement about performing in front of a full house again. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Just before launching into the music, he confessed, “I feel nervous,” joking, “I haven’t seen a real human person for about four years.”

But the 44-year-old noted that it was simply a case of nervous excitement. “This is going to be strange but wonderful,” he said.

Getting back to business: Coldplay had fans cheering for more during their set on the TODAY plaza. Tyler Essary / TODAY

He was certainly right about that last part. When the quartet kicked things off, they did so with a song that loyal listeners know well — their 2002 Grammy-winning hit, “Clocks,” — and the crowd went wild.

“We forget that that’s the main part of our band really, is people,” Martin said after the first part of their set. “We’ve been missing that whole half of our existence.”

We know just what he’s talking about — after all, this was also the first time in 477 days TODAY has had a crowd packed into the plaza.

The band got back to business and took the stage a second time to perform their latest single, “Higher Power,” which Martin referred to as sort of “the doorway into” the new music they’ve worked on over the past year.

And even though that was supposed to be their final song for the morning, when the audience chanted “one more song” over and over again, the band obliged.

