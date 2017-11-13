share tweet pin email

There's a new brain teaser going viral around social media, and the solution is simpler than you may think.

But first, you might want to grab a big cup of coffee to be totally on your game.

So, as the Twitter post that went up last Thursday and has since received over 1,900 comments and been retweeted over 2,000 times asks: Which of the four cups of coffee will get filled first?

Look closely.

Have another cup of coffee while you're at it.

And when you're ready ...

Check out the answer below, which is a bit of a trick:

5 is the only one with an opening. — Shot My Shot (@Popalop718) November 10, 2017

Yeah, we missed it the first time, too: All of the pipes leading to the cups are blocked off at some point except for No. 5 ... which means No. 5 is the one and only one that will fill up!

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were not impressed when they played the game on TODAY Monday.

"Is this for real? Was that it?" asked Hoda.

"I so want to go back to bed right now," sighed Kathie Lee.

Well, if you're not like Hoda and Kathie Lee, maybe you'll want to check out some of our other favorite teasers from recent months:

The McDonald's Brain Teaser

The Cowboys, Horseshoes and Horses Brain Teaser

The Dots Brain Teaser

And if you play all of them, you'll probably want a drink afterward. Can we offer you a nice cup of coffee?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.