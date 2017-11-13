There's a new brain teaser going viral around social media, and the solution is simpler than you may think.
But first, you might want to grab a big cup of coffee to be totally on your game.
Watch Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb try to solve a coffee puzzlePlay Video - 1:20
Watch Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb try to solve a coffee puzzlePlay Video - 1:20
More video
Kathie Lee Gifford tells the story of Frank Gifford’s proposal
Susie Essman wants Hoda Kotb to guest-star on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Have you met your significant other’s family? If not, maybe you’re ‘stashed’
Adoptive mom Hoda Kotb celebrates World Adoption Day with Kathie Lee
So, as the Twitter post that went up last Thursday and has since received over 1,900 comments and been retweeted over 2,000 times asks: Which of the four cups of coffee will get filled first?
Look closely.
Have another cup of coffee while you're at it.
And when you're ready ...
Check out the answer below, which is a bit of a trick:
Yeah, we missed it the first time, too: All of the pipes leading to the cups are blocked off at some point except for No. 5 ... which means No. 5 is the one and only one that will fill up!
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were not impressed when they played the game on TODAY Monday.
"Is this for real? Was that it?" asked Hoda.
"I so want to go back to bed right now," sighed Kathie Lee.
Well, if you're not like Hoda and Kathie Lee, maybe you'll want to check out some of our other favorite teasers from recent months:
The Cowboys, Horseshoes and Horses Brain Teaser
And if you play all of them, you'll probably want a drink afterward. Can we offer you a nice cup of coffee?
More Drinks videos
Brew up vampire slushies, candy corn cocktails for your Halloween party
See Valerie Bertinelli make spicy margaritas, Irish coffee and more
Broken a wine cork? Here’s a hack to keep pieces out of your glass
How to host a girls’ night in at home
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.