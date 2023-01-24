'CODA' star Troy Kotsur joins season 12 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Oscar winner Troy Kotsur is set to appear in Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” at HBO in a guest starring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

According to an individual with knowledge of the series, Kotsur will appear as himself in one episode as a member of Larry David’s golf club.

Kotsur is best known for his role in the film “CODA,” in which he played Frank Rossi. Kotsur won the Academy Award for best supporting actor his work in the film, with “CODA” also winning the awards for best picture and best adapted screenplay. Kotsur’s other recent credits include appearing as a Tusken Raider in “The Mandalorian” while also helping to create the Tuskens’ sign language used in fellow “Star Wars” series “The Book of Boba Fett.” He has also appeared in shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Scrubs” as well as films like “The Number 23.”

He is repped by Verve, Metric Talent & Literary Management, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” was renewed for Season 12 back in August 2022. David created “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Along with David, the cast also includes Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. David executive produces the series along with Garlin and Jeff Schaffer. Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serve as co-executive producers.