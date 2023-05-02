A cockroach made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala, and it sure bugged a lot of people

The stars weren’t the only ones who came out at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1.

Sure, the glitz and glamour of the hoity-toity New York City event featured Jared Leto dressed as a cat and Doja Cat doing the same, but it was another creature that stole the show when a cockroach was spotted scurrying across the floor.

“Only in New York. An uninvited guest showed up on the #MetGala carpet. It was a ... cockroach,” The Associated Press captioned a video of a photographer fruitlessly trying to stomp on the bug while those in attendance were sent into a tizzy.

So, you could say the shutterbug tried to do away with the actual bug, even if its outfit may have been insec-ond to none. You know what they say about New York, right? If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.

OK, you get the idea — a cockroach at the Met Gala, which this year honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld, fit in like a pickle in an ice cream sundae.

The Twitterverse had a field day at the sight of the insect crashing the shindig.

“RIP,” commented one person.

“Worst first attempt in history” quipped someone else about the missed stomp.

“Kanye went all out this year,” joked another person, alluding to the former Kanye West.

“Who was it wearing?” someone else joked, repeating a line that appeared more than once.

People magazine got a different angle of the little fella making its way across the floor.

“Roach Roacherson has arrived!” the outlet wrote.

Clearly, no one told the roach it wasn’t wanted, and Twitter once again did its thing.

“I didn’t like the look,” someone wrote. “I feel like he could have complemented his antennas a little better and maybe neutral colors?”

“Ms. Roach definitely arrived in style and pizazz. Show some respect for the effort,” another person commented.

“Classy establishment,” someone else wrote.

Sadly, the roach’s moment in the sun will be replaced by an afterlife of bragging how it hobnobbed with the hoi polloi, even if for only a brief period of time.

“It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on,” Variety captioned a photo of the bug.

No word on if anyone from the Met Gala will serve as a pallbearer at the funeral.