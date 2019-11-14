Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire open CMA Awards with powerful medley

Carrie Underwood hosted the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. She had the help of country icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, and of course, they belted some of our favorite country standards to celebrate the occasion.

The trio opened the evening with a rendition of Parton’s 1987 classic, “Those Memories of You,” which she originally recorded with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris for the album "Trio."

Next, they were joined by other female country artists for a powerful medley titled "Women Of Country," including Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson.

Other songs that were performed during the almost nine minute mash-up included Loretta Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ at Country," Tammy Wynette’s “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad," and Tanya Tucker's hit “Delta Dawn" that she performed herself.

They belted out a slew of other country favorites as well, including “Redneck Woman” and “Don’t Make My Brown Eyes Blue," before Martina McBride brought the medley to a grand finale with a strong performance of her patriotic tune “Independence Day.”

Watch the powerful performance below: