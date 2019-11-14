Reba McEntire dazzles the CMA Awards with a fiery revival of her classic song 'Fancy'

Sign up for our newsletter

There were lots of incredible performances during the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night. But Reba McEntire, who helped Carrie Underwood with her hosting duties alongside Dolly Parton, really wowed the audience when she performed a fiery revival of her signature song "Fancy."

The 1991 song, that was originally recorded by Bobbie Gentry in 1969, was a Top 10 country hit on the Billboard charts and became a staple of McEntire's catalog.

The song tells the story of a mother who brings her daughter into prostitution as a means of escaping poverty.

During her performance at the CMA Awards, the 64-year-old country star made three costume changes, starting the number in a purple robe, changing into a stunning gown and then ending in a fire red pantsuit.

Fans took to social media to praise her for the performance, including our own Hoda Kotb!

@reba Fancy was everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 14, 2019

Watching the CMAs and Reba McEntire just knocked it out of the ballpark with “Fancy” Reba is ageless! Go Reba! — ☘️Beth Allgeier☘️ (@AllgeierBeth) November 14, 2019

REBA SINGING FANCY IS WHAT COUNTRY MUSIC IS — Taylor Jennings (@TayVictoria8) November 14, 2019

Loved what @garthbrooks said after @reba Fancy performance, I think we all agree "that was fu*king awesome"! pic.twitter.com/6unFVeSpzV — Denise Romani (@Neesey208) November 14, 2019

Later in the night, when Garth Brooks won the CMA Award for "Entertainer of the Year," he gave a shout-out to McEntire for her performance from earlier in the evening.

The song is so much an important part of her discography, it was included when she was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors last year. Kelly Clarkson had the privilege to perform it for the country diva, doing the song justice like only Kelly can.

But let's be honest: nobody can top Reba!