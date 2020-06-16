'Clueless' star Stacey Dash files for divorce from husband Jeffrey Marty

"Clueless" star Stacey Dash and her husband Jeffrey Marty are calling it quits after two years of marriage.

Dash, 53, filed for divorce on Monday in Pasco County, Florida, according to court records obtained by TODAY. A representative for Dash did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actress first announced their separation in an Instagram post on April 30.

"My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best," Dash wrote. "Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

Dash and Marty had a whirlwind romance and tied the knot in April 2018, reportedly 10 days after meeting each other for the first time.

Last September, Dash was arrested after a dispute with her husband at their home Florida. No charges were filed.

"Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash," Marty wrote in a statement posted to Twitter last October. "She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now."

"We both look forward to getting this behind us," he added.

The couple don't have any children together. Dash is mom to two adult children, Austin and Lola.