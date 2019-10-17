"Clueless" fans, you may be seeing Cher Horowitz and her pals again!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Television Studios, which owns the TV rights to "Clueless," is working on a reboot of the smash-hit 1995 comedy — and this time it will be a mystery story.

TODAY has reached out to CBS TV Studios, which did not immediately respond.

Stacey Dash as Dionne and Alicia Silverstone as Cher in a scene from 1995's "Clueless." Alamy

The original "Clueless," written and directed by Amy Heckerling, told the story of Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a good-hearted but superficial Beverly Hills teen who preoccupies herself by playing Cupid with her best pal, Dionne (Stacey Dash), for her lovesick friends and teachers.

The new "Clueless," from writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey ("Will & Grace," "Man With a Plan)," would focus more on Dionne. When Cher vanishes, Dionne steps up to solve the mystery of what happened to her BFF.

The updated version is described "as 'Mean Girls' meets 'Riverdale' meets a Lizzo video, set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 L.A."

The studio is shopping the project and has interest from multiple bidders, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The planned reboot would hardly be the first time "Clueless" has been remade. (As if!)

The movie spawned a follow-up sitcom, created by Heckerling, with Rachel Blanchard in the role of Cher and Dash playing Dionne, which ran for three seasons on ABC and UPN.

The writer and director followed that up in 2018 by creating an off-Broadway musical based on her hit flick.

Also last year, Silverstone got into the act when she dressed up in Cher's famous yellow-and-black plaid skirt suit to rock the mic on "Lip Sync Battle."

Which is to say, when it comes to "Clueless," fans still can't get enough!