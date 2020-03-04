A 'Clueless' pop-up is opening for the 25th anniversary — here are the details

If the realization that "Clueless" is turning 25 this year makes you feel old, nostalgic and hungry — well, we've got a cure for that.

The "As If!" pop-up restaurant!

Alicia Silverstone was ready to take on the shopping mall in "Clueless." Alamy

Named after one of the much-quoted slang terms from the 1995 film about fashionista Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her high school pals, the pop-up eatery is set to open in Los Angeles on March 31. Alas, it will close on May 8.

Baldwins and Bettys can expect the new spot to be pretty amazing inside — these are the organizers behind "Saved by the Bell" throwback haven Saved by the Max and "Beverly Hills, 90210" pop-up the Peach Pit. According to a news release, the food will have a super-retro flavor, with "a variety of 90's-in-LA-inspired libations and Cher-able snacks created by Chef Royce Burke."

The "Saved by the Bell" Saved by the Max restaurant, which popped up in Chicago. David Miller

The inside of the pop-up will feature set re-creations and Instagram-ready photo moments from the film's scenes. And naturally, there'll be an official merchandise shop and makeovers for the occasional fashion victim.

Tickets are available starting March 6 at 1 p.m. ET for $35. The entry fee allows you to spend 90 minutes between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. inside, where you'll receive a main entree and side item. Cocktails, additional food and desserts can be bought separately.

For more information or tickets — or whatever — check out the As If! website.